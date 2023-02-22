Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $6.79. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 284,913 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $936.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.