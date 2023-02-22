Comparing Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) & United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 19.24% 15.25% 13.40% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United States Lime & Minerals and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

26.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Atlas Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $236.15 million 3.92 $45.43 million $8.00 20.39 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries. The Natural Gas Interests segment consists of royalty and non-operating working interests in natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

