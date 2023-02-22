Compound (COMP) Price Tops $52.53 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $52.53 or 0.00221199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $381.77 million and approximately $40.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00103085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00057970 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.16882028 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 330 active market(s) with $56,562,673.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.