Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 456,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

