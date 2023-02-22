ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $140.19 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $140.19 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00422117 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.27961813 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
