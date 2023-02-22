Contrasting VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legend Biotech and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 1 9 0 2.90 VYNE Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $70.14, suggesting a potential upside of 46.47%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 687.17%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 87.52 -$386.21 million ($1.19) -40.24 VYNE Therapeutics $14.57 million 0.76 -$73.33 million ($8.09) -0.42

This table compares Legend Biotech and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VYNE Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech N/A N/A N/A VYNE Therapeutics -898.84% -78.33% -64.68%

Summary

Legend Biotech beats VYNE Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

