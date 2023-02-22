Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. 313,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,124. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

