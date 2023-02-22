Cormark Boosts Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$14.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CVE GIP traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.52. 27,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00. Green Impact Partners has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.13.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. Analysts predict that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.