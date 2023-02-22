Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.05.

SPB stock opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 353.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

