CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.62 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 3,657,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,741. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

