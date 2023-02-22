CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.62 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.
CoStar Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 3,657,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,741. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.