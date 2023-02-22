CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.06 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 514,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CoStar Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

