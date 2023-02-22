Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,635,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,613,000 after purchasing an additional 330,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.