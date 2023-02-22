Credit Suisse Group Raises Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $18.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Element Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

