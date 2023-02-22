CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $299,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.53.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

