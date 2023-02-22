Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.45 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $34.45 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00084109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

