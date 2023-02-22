Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.35 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 836,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $988.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.