Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.30. Approximately 12,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$46.81 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.71.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

