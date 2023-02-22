Crypto International (CRI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97,752.37

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $97,752.37 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42205062 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $118,795.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

