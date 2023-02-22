Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,305. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $444.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

