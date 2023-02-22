Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004558 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $798.96 million and approximately $96.46 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00419677 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.88 or 0.27806110 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,905,471,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,353,902 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.