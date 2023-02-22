Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Down 1.3%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

