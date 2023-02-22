Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) fell 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.65. 210,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,518,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on DADA. Mizuho increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dada Nexus Stock Down 3.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.