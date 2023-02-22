Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) fell 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.65. 210,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,518,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DADA. Mizuho increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

