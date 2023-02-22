Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Dai has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $203.25 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00419470 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.51 or 0.27786462 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,223,003,631 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

