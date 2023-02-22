Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 15.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.94. 509,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 933,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in Dana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

