Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $22,100.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,314.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00.
Danimer Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
Featured Stories
