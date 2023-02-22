Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $22,100.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,314.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $16,300.00.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Teramo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 426,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

