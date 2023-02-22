Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €52.31 ($55.65). 1,377,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.26. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.