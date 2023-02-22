Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 815,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,231,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
