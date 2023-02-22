Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Sells 285,756 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285,756 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 10.0% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Cheniere Energy worth $120,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,428,000 after acquiring an additional 671,569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,570. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

