DataHighway Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DataHighway has a total market cap of $140.82 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $4.39 or 0.00018446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00418621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.46 or 0.27730229 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,098,896 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.40306425 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,078,011.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

