Deer Park Road Corp Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 0.3% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,864,868 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

GOLD opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

