DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, DEI has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $1,192.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00392288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.