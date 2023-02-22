Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DDF opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 2,146.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.