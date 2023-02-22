Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE DDF opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
