Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 519,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,437. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

