DeltaFi Price Reaches $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,762.11 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

