Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Holdings Boosted by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 4.96% of Design Therapeutics worth $46,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Design Therapeutics

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,978,287.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 916,150 shares of company stock worth $7,701,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.