Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Deterra Royalties’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 211.58 and a quick ratio of 210.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julian Andrews 14,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

