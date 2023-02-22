Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.