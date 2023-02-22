dForce USD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and $188,967.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00393293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0142514 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $312,236.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

