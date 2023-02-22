Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 169.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 635.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

