Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 572,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

