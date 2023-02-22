Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 572,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.