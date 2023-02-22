DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.69 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.4 %

DOCN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.93.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,157 shares of company stock worth $6,233,428 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

