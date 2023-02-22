Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.55. Diversey shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 278,611 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Diversey Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

About Diversey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

See Also

