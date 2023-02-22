Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Dollar General worth $188,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

