Donegal Group (DGICA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,516.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,466,257 shares in the company, valued at $172,796,492.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Donegal Group news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $45,621.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $89,470.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,466,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,796,492.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,728 shares of company stock worth $396,827 and sold 55,297 shares worth $828,591. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGICA. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.