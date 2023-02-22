Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

