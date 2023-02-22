Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.63

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 1083662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

