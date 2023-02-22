Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.63

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 1083662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
