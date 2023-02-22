Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.17 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $28,343.98 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.27696279 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

