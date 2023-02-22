Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

