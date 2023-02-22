Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Dropbox worth $175,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.