Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 541,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,266. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

