Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.
NYSE DUK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 541,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,266. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
